PM Modi called for early Kartarpur Corridor operationalisation in letter to Imran Khan: MEA

Also Read | India conveys concerns to Pak over presence of Khalistani separatists on Kartarpur panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter written in response to a congratulatory message by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, has called for “early operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor which is functional all the year round”, according the Ministry of External Affairs.

The letter by Modi was sent to Khan on June 12, the MEA said. “The was letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Imran Khan. In that, there was mention of the Kartarpur corridor and he had written ‘we will continue to work for early operationalisation of Kartarpur corridor which is functional all year round’,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing.

Also Read | MEA confirms India-Pakistan Kartarpur talks on March 14

The current status is that there have been three technical-level discussions, and clarifications from the Pakistani side has been sought, he said, adding India is awaiting a response.

The Indian government is committed to building of the corridor as it is a long-pending demand of the pilgrims and “we will take the steps that we have to in order to complete this”, Kumar said. In November 2018, India and Pakistan had agreed to set up the border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.