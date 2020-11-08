PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris for their win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his “critical and invaluable” contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president. Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Modi said, “Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.” He added, “Congratulations@KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”