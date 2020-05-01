PM Modi for uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers.

At a meeting to review the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on it, he also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, an official release said.

Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed as well, the release said.