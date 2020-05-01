national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:17 PM

PM Modi for uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:17 PM
File Pic

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers.

At a meeting to review the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on it, he also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, an official release said.

Trending News

ED Bank presents Rs 4.73 lacs cheque to Div Com

BGSBU organises webinar on Tourism industry revival

Over 2.33 lakh people covered in COVID19 health audit: DC Ganderbal

DC Budgam holds meeting on various sectors

Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed as well, the release said.

Related News