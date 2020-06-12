PM Modi likely to hold consultation with CMs next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown.

The meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under “Unlock 1” several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

Sources in the government said the prime minister could hold the video conferencing with the chief ministers on June 16 and 17. States could be divided in to two slots for the two-day virtual meet.