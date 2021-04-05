national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:16 AM

PM Modi takes stock of damage caused by earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage caused by the earthquake in eastern India and has spoken to the chief ministers of Bihar, Assam and Sikkim, government sources said on Monday.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

“PM Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake. He is speaking to chief ministers of all 4 affected states and has already spoken to the CMs of Bihar, Assam and Sikkim,” the sources said. 

