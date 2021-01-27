PM Modi to address WEF's Davos Agenda Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India’s reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

