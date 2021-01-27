national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 1:46 AM

PM Modi to address WEF's Davos Agenda Summit today

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 1:46 AM
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB
File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India’s reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Related News