PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's 5th Governing Council meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday chair the fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council which will focus on issues like the drought situation, farm distress, rain-water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops.

The five-point agenda for the meeting also includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security related issues with special focus on left wing extremism (LWE) districts, an official statement said.

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, has refused to attend the meeting, saying it is “fruitless” as the Niti Aayog has no financial powers to support state plans.

Headed by the Prime Minister, the Governing Council includes ministers of Finance, Home, Defence, Agriculture, Commerce and Rural Development, besides state chief ministers and Niti Aayog vice chairman, CEO and members.