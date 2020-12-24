PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on December 28

In an advance New Year’s gift to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The commercial operation of these new-generation trains, set to be a major technological feat, will begin after the event, a senior Delhi Metro official said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020,” the DMRC said in a statement. Both the events, the flagging-off of the driverless train as well as the launch of NCMC on the Airport Express Line, will be hosted via videoconferencing, a senior DMRC official said.