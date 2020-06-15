national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:41 PM

PM Modi to speak with CMs today

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:41 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown.

On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories.

Trending News

Single window clearance soon for private sector investment through EIP-2020

Greater Kashmir

Forest employees withdraw from EJCC

23 minor mineral blocks approved in Baramulla

File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs.

The prime minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include high case load states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.   The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Related News