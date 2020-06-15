PM Modi to speak with CMs today

Amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown.

On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories.

These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs.

The prime minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include high case load states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.