UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 12:22 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.

“My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health,” Modi tweeted in Russian and English. Mishustin tested positive for COVID-19.