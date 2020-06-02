PM Modi,Trump talk COVID19, China issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed various issues, including the situation on the India-China border, the COVID-19 pandemic and need for reforms in the WHO, an official statement said.

During the telephonic conversation, Trump invited Modi to attend the next G-7 summit to be held in the United States.

Modi expressed concern over the “ongoing civil disturbances in the US”, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation, the statement said .

“The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation,” the statement said.