PM urges people to post views for 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed people to share their views, ideas and interesting topics from across India for this year’s third ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme scheduled for March 28. March 28th episode with the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that would begin at 11 a.m. This programme is held on every last Sunday of the month since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

“28th March…this year’s third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journey from across India. Post your views on ‘MyGov’ or the NaMo App, or record your message,” Modi tweeted.

The government, in a message through ‘My Gov’ website, said your insights may be shared by the Prime Minister with the entire nation. The phone lines are open from March 5 for sharing of ideas and the last date for closure of these lines is March 25.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. He invites you to share your ideas on topics he would address on the 75th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said the government.

“Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming “Mann Ki Baat” episode. Share your views in this open forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for Modiji in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.” You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister, it said.