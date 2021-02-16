Portal launched for residents of Cantonment Boards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched an e-Chhawani portal that will provide municipal services online to residents of 62 cantonment boards across the country.

Public services such as health, sanitation, primary education etc. In a defence cantonment area are provided by the cantonment board concerned, which is a civic administration body under the Ministry of Defence.

The truth is that our government wants to make the entire system citizen-friendly, he mentioned. Around 20 lakh people reside in 62 cantonment boards across India.

“We have started this portal so that people do not have to visit government offices again and again or stand in a line to resolve their problems,” the minister said.

The minister also suggested to the officials of the Cantonment boards that they must take people’s feedback on how well the portal is doing its job in resolving their problems. “Our government is trying its best for the country’s socio-economic development. The government is also trying to improve the governance structure that has been existing till now. Our prime minister has also said – minimum government, maximum governance,” he said.