Poultry trade hit by bird flu scare, retail sales improve

For the first time, the number of states affected by the outbreak of bird flu has reached double digits in India, although wild birds are worst affected by this disease. The poultry trade has not yet recovered from the outbreak. However, the demand for chicken at hotels and restaurants has seen an improvement over the previous week.

Though, bird flu has been confirmed in poultry birds in nine states, but its impact is quite low. Experts point out that the new avian influenza virus is not dangerous to humans.

The poultry industry of the country had not yet recovered fully due to the havoc caused by Covid-19, and now the recent outbreak of bird flu at the beginning of the year has severely affected the poultry business. Despite the elaborate arrangements made by the central and state government agencies for prevention of outbreak of bird flu, it is safe to eat cooked chicken and eggs. The difficulties faced by poultry farmers have not subsided as they have been forced to sell cocks of Rs 100 at Rs 50.