PRC holders need J&K domicile certificate for applying for jobs in UT: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders will also need Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate in order to apply for jobs and to get other benefits in the Union Territory.

Singh, Union Minister for PMO, said an impression is being created in certain quarters that those holding PRC don’t need to apply for the domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir “which is not true”.

All PRC holders have to get Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate for applying for jobs and to get other benefits in the UT, he said here in a statement.

Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, appealed to all concerned not to be misled by such rumours. The minister, however, said, those holding PRC of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir are eligible for receiving new domicile certificate on the basis of PRC alone and such PRC holders shall not be required to produce any other additional document. As far as the displaced Kashmiri Pandits are concerned, Singh said, they can get the domicile certificate on production of either PRC or certificate of registration as migrant.