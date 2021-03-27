national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 2:07 AM

President Kovind stable, shifted to AIIMS

File Photo of President Ram Nath Kovind
The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

The RashtrapatiBhavan in a statement said Kovind has been under observation after a routine medical check up and has thanked all who enquired about his health and wished him well.

“The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,” the RashtrapatiBhavan tweeted.

“The condition of President Shri Ram NathKovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin on Saturday.

