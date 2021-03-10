Prevention of diabetes in pregnancy crucial to protect next generation: Dr Jitendra

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that prevention of diabetes in pregnancy is crucial to protect the next generation from the disease.

He released guidelines for management of the health issue, prepared by the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group of India (DIPSI). Singh is a noted diabetologist and one of the founding members of DIPSI. Delivering the keynote address at a National Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day summit, being virtually hosted from Bengaluru, he said that prevention of diabetes in pregnancy is crucial to protect the next generation from diabetes, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The minister said it was way back in 1970s that V Seshiah first gave the concept of “Spot Test” for pregnant women, which in other words meant that any pregnant woman coming to hospital at any stage of pregnancy, fasting or non-fasting, should be subject to a blood sugar test. DIPSI is headed by Seshiah, one of the founding fathers of Diabetology in India.

Many of his contemporaries at that time would not understand what it was all about, but it was in fact not only a revolutionary concept in clinical medicine but also a novel concept at the social level considering the heterogeneity and socio-economic constraints prevailing in the Indian society, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said it has taken almost a quarter century of intense research to institutionalise the concept given by Dr Seshiah and he felt proud to have conducted one of the earliest studies to test the outcome and benefit of tight blood glucose control in pregnant women.