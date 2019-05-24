Prez accepts PM's resignation

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday accepted resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to continue till a new government assumes office, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The Prime Minister met the President and tendered his resignation along with the council of ministers, it said.

“The President has accepted the resignation and requested Modi and the council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office,” the communique said.

Earlier during the day the cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha after the Council of Ministers tendered their collective resignation.

The Cabinet meeting came a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in which the NDA retained power with a massive mandate.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3.

The process to form a new House will be initiated when the three election commissioners meet the president in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Besides the Prime Minister, the Union Council of Ministers has 60 members, including cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charges and ministers of state.

In the absence of the PM, the Union Council of Ministers passed a resolution praising the leadership of Modi and the work done by the government in the last five years. The present Modi government had taken oath on May 26, 2014.