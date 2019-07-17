Prez hails SC's effort to provide judgements in 9 vernacular languages

President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s efforts to provide judgements in nine vernacular languages to litigants who are not conversant in English saying the issue was “very close to his heart”.

He also congratulated the apex court collegium and the Centre for working together to ensure that the top court is now working at its full strength of 31 “able judges”.

“I appreciate the Supreme Court’s open mindedness in developing and deploying software that translates judgment texts into different languages. I am certain that with time and experience, the software program will only improve and incorporate many more languages.

“Our aim should be to ensure that the maximum number of judgements of the Supreme Court and the high courts should be available in major Indian languages. Ideally this should include judgments on crucial constitutional matters,” Kovind said after inaugurating an additional building of the Supreme Court.

He noted that priority has been given to judgements related to labour laws, consumer protection, family and personal laws, land acquisition and rental disputes, and similar areas – because these concern common people.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi highlighted the role of the apex court in nation building, safeguarding and promoting Constitutional values.

“This institution has stood like a sediment of constitutional ethos and there have been several occasions where threats to the constitutional fabric have been warded off by the Supreme Court of India. “It would suffice to say that the commitment of this institution that the call for justice can and does have no compromise. Supreme Court of India has responded in a manner appropriate and shall continue to do so, round the clock-all over the year,” Gogoi said.