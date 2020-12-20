Prez Kovind calls Uniform Civil Code in Goa matter of pride

President Ram Nath Kovind, participating in the Goa Liberation Day celebrations held here on Saturday to commemorate 60 years of liberation of Goa from the clutches of Portuguese colonial rule, lauded the Uniform Civil Code in force in the state and termed it as a matter of pride.

The President said that it is a matter of pride for Goa that its citizens have adopted the Common Civil Code. By doing so, the cultural diversity in Goa has been encouraged. President Kovind’s statement comes at a time when there is a demand to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country. The President said, “Today is particularly memorable not just for Goa but for the entire country. On this day in 1961, after about 450 years of colonial rule, Goa was liberated from foreign rule. Your ancestors did not let the torch of freedom be extinguished. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to keep it burning.”