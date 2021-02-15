national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:28 PM

Prime Minister Modi sends chadar to Ajmer Dargah

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:28 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a ceremonial chadar to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA).

“Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA)”, the Prime Minister said and tweeted a photograph of the Chadar being handed over to Naqvi.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The chadar has been handed over to Naqvi, who will offer it at Ajmer on Tuesday. The Shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) is sacred for both Hindus and Muslims and devotees across the country throng to Ajmer during the urs of the saint held every year.

The flag of the urs was hoisted last week traditionally by the Gori family after a procession from Khadim Mohalla to Buland Darwaza of the dargah.

This is the fourth year in a row that a delegation from Pakistan will not attend the Urs. IB sources said there was no demand from Pakistan for the visa.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

This year the urs started on February 9 and will conclude on February 28. The sixth day of the Urs, regarded the most auspicious, is called “Chhati Sharif”.

Related News