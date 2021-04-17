Prince Philip laid to rest

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II led a small group of senior royals at the ceremonial funeral of her husband and consort Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The ceremony, which began at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with a national minute’s silence at 1500 local time on Saturday, was a religious one though without any sermons, as planned by the Duke – who passed away aged 99 last week on Friday.

At the end of the ceremony, the Duke’s coffin was carried to his resting place in the royal vault beneath St George’s Chapel.

The Queen, dressed in black and wearing a face mask, travelled in the State Bentley in a procession, behind senior royal family members on foot, before entering by a side door to the chapel. Inside, she was seated by herself under the social distancing guidelines.