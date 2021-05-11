Prioritise beneficiaries for 2nd dose, reserve 70% vax for them: Govt to States/UTs

Aimed to keep to at least those who received the first dose of vaccine safe from Covid, the Centre on Tuesday directed all the states to ensure a second dose for such beneficiaries, instructing them to reserve at least 70 per cent of the vaccines supplied to them from the government of India channel free of cost.

In a review meeting on the status of vaccination drive, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the need to be followed by all states on “urgent” basis to address large number of beneficiaries waiting for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“State to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. The urgent need to address large number of beneficiaries waiting for 2nd dose was stressed,” Bhushan said.

In this regard, the Health Secretary advised “states can reserve at least 70 per cent of the vaccines supplied to them from Government of India channel (free of cost) for second dose vaccination and remaining 30 per cent for first dose”.

“This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100 per cent. State wise numbers on CoWIN have been shared with states for their planning purposes.”

Presenting details of states who have ensured high coverage of priority groups (like those aged 45 plus, frontline workers and health care workers) and the others, the Union Health Secretary urged states to ensure that priority groups are vaccinated.

States have been informed in a transparent manner in advance about the Covid vaccines being provided to them from Central government channel. The visibility for the forthcoming fortnight is conveyed to them in advance to enable better and more effective planning by them. The next allocation for the period May 15-31 will be conveyed to them on May 14.