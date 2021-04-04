Private schools pay for vaccination of 'Corona Warriors'

Calling their teachers ‘Corona Warriors’ who kept the momentum of classes going despite the pandemic forcing school closures, several private schools are helping them get inoculated by booking slots at government vaccination centres, paying for their shots at private facilities and some even bearing their travel expenses for visiting the centres.

“In order to assure teachers complete safety and extend them support in terms of healthcare, the school has been conducting the vaccination drive in the first 10 days of April for the staff members who stand eligible according to the government guidelines,” said Rajat Goel, Director, MRG School, Rohini.

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said, “Besides doctors and professional frontline workers, the teaching fraternity is most vulnerable to the risk of contracting the virus. Their duty requires them to come into contact with people of all ages at their workplace”.

Orchids-The International School, a chain of over 40 schools across the country, has announced to provide complete financial assistance to its 4,000 staff members for receiving the vaccination.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram, said, “We are all aware that COVID-19 has entered its second wave in India. At such a difficult time, ensuring the safety of our staff is of utmost importance. Therefore, the management is in process of discussion to conduct a vaccination drive for the teaching and non-teaching staff in a structured manner in just few days”. According to Seema Kaur, Principal, Pacific World School, “Amid a global pandemic disrupting everyone’s lifestyle and giving them a health scare, the best aid that as a school we could extend is hosting a vaccination drive for our senior staff members. We are planning to do the same, but since the vaccines are not readily available we will have to figure out a proper methodology to carry it effectively”.