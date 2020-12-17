Private security guards to undergo training for crowd control, IED identification: MHA

All private security guards will henceforth have to undergo at least 20 days of physical training for crowd control, fire fighting and identification of IEDs, while owners of private security agencies will have to go through six-day training on subjects like internal security and disaster management.

These protocols have come into immediate effect with the issuance of fresh rules by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The licensees of private security agencies will also have to immediately intimate the government about any criminal charge framed against the persons forming the agency or against a private security guard or supervisor engaged or employed by the agency in the course of performance of duties as private security agency.

The agencies will have to verify character and antecedents of the private security guard and supervisor, and this process can be done by accessing electronic databases of crime and criminal like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) through the police.

The ex-servicemen and former police personnel shall however be required to attend a condensed course of minimum 40 hours of classroom instructions and 16 hours of field training spread over at least seven working days.

The training shall include physical fitness, physical security, security of the assets, security of the building or apartment, personnel security, household security, fire fighting, crowd control, examining identification papers, including identity cards, passports and smart cards.

The training also include identification of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), first-aid, crisis response and disasters management, handling and operation of non-prohibited weapons and firearms (optional), rudimentary knowledge of Indian Penal Code, procedure for lodging first information report in the police station, badges of rank in police and military forces and identification of different types of arms in use in public and police. Meanwhile, the government has said 90 lakh private security guards in the country will have a big role to play in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.