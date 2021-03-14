national, Today's Paper
IANS
Lucknow,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 12:45 AM

Protest held against Rizvi in Lucknow Imambara

IANS
Lucknow,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 12:45 AM

Thousands of Muslims staged a protest at the Bada Imambara here Sunday against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi who has filed a petition for removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Sunni and Shia clerics led the protest against Rizvi and demanded his immediate arrest. Rizvi has also been excommunicated.

Trending News

Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Ghulam Qadir Tibet Baqal

Greater Kashmir

Darul Khair distributes relief among fire victims

Protests continue against Rizvi's blasphemous move

Kashmir University. File Photo

After student protests, KU keeps re-examination optional for 6th semester UG students

Unprecedented security arrangements had been made in the old city on Sunday in view of the protests.

Barricades were set up from the Chhota Imambara to the Teele Wali Masjid and a strong police presence was evident at the spot. Police personnel had also been deployed on the roofs of adjoining houses and buildings. 

Related News