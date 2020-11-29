Protesting farmers say won't accept conditional talks

Rejecting the Centre’s offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi’s borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade and will continue their stir against the new farm laws.

After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an “open jail”. They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi.

“The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government’s offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi,” Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Punjab president, told reporters.

“The condition put for talks is an insult to farmers. We will never go to Burari. It is not a park but an open jail,” he added.

After spending another night in the cold, thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre’s new agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points.

“We do not accept the condition of their (govt) proposal. We are ready to talk but will not accept any condition now,” said Gurnam Singh Chadhoni, Haryana unit president for the Bhartiya Kisan Union. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.