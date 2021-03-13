Quad initiative|India to produce billion COVID-19 vaccines

In their first ever summit, leaders of the four-nation Quad on Friday finalised a landmark initiative under which huge investments will be made in India to create additional production capacities to roll out a billion coronavirus vaccine doses by 2022 for exports to the Indo-Pacific region, seen as a significant step to counter China’s expanding vaccine diplomacy.

The Quad leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic?values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, referring to the vaccine initiative, said the aim is to produce a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022.

“In today’s context it is one of the most important initiatives. We are talking about huge investments in creating additional vaccine capacities in India for exports to countries in the Indo-Pacific region for their betterment. We are talking about producing a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022,” he said.

After the summit, Modi tweeted: “United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region.”