R-Day parade to feature 321 school kids, 80 folk artists

School children from four Delhi schools and folk artists from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day parade here on January 26.

The number of participating children and folk artists have been cut down to 400 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi have selected 401 students and artists – 271 girls and 131 boys – from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, Delhi, VidyaBharti School, Rohini, Delhi, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, B-2, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata.

‘Vision for a Self Reliant India’ is the theme of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi and VidyaBharti School, Delhi in which 38 boys and 54 girls will participate.

A total of 80 folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will present the folk dance ‘Bajasal’ from Kalahandi, Odisha.