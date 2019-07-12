Rains claim 7 lives in NE, over 4 lakh affected in Assam floods

Heavy monsoon showers triggered floods and landslides in parts of the Northeast, where at least seven people died Friday and over four lakh in Assam were affected by a raging Brahmaputra, while rain-related incidents claimed 14 lives in Uttar Pradesh in past nine days.

However, the national capital’s wait for the rain continued as it witnessed a hot and humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 38.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Some relief is likely on July 15-16 as rains are expected in the city.

In Uttar Pradesh, rains lashed eastern and western parts of the state as the water level in several rivers neared the danger mark. “Fourteen persons have died between July 3 and July 11 in rain related incidents including house collapse, lightning, wall collapse,” a UP Relief Commissioner office report said.

While three persons died in Fatehpur in this period, one each was killed in Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Sonbhadra, Hardoi, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Kannauj, Barabanki and Jaunpur, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) report on Thursday, river Ganga is rising in Kanpur, Chhatnag in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia, while river Ramganga is rising in Kalagarh (Bijnore) and Bareilly.

Yamuna is rising in Kalpi (Jalaun) and Naini (Prayagraj). Gomti river is rising in Sitapur and Sultanpur, it said. River Sharda is flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur) and rising in Sharda Nagar.

Rains lashed large parts of Punjab and Haryana also, bringing down the maximum temperatures below normal limits in most places. Chandigarh received a heavy downpour in the morning for a second consecutive day.

In the Northeast, while three people died in Assam, two each lost their lives in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in rain-related incidents.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim with more than half of the state’s 33 districts battling the raging waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The floods have led to death of three persons and affected 4.23 lakh people.

The swirling flood waters have forced the railway authority to control train services due to “settlement of tracks” in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with over 85,000 people affected. The ASDMA said nearly 800 villages in 41 revenue circles are under water and about 2,000 marooned people have been put up in 53 relief camps and relief distribution centres.