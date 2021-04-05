Raisina Dialogue to be held as digital event

The upcoming Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship global conference on geopolitics, will be held as a fully digital event.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the decision to hold the event in the digital format was taken as a measure of “abundant caution” considering the coronavirus situation in various parts of the world.

“The organisers of Raisina Dialogue 2021 have decided to host this year’s edition as a fully digital event, instead of the hybrid event planned earlier that envisaged both online as well as in-person speakers and delegates,” he said.

The conference from April 13-15 is being organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).