national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:59 PM

Rajat Sharma re-elected as president NBA

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:59 PM

The News Broadcasters Association on Thursday elected India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as the president for another term in 2020-21, a statement issued by the media body said.

At the NBA board meeting, the members unanimously asked Sharma, the chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV, to continue as the president.

Trending News
Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

Representational Photo

Confined to hotels and unable to campaign freely, JK poll candidates ask for level playing field

File Photo/ GK

At minus 7 degrees, Gulmarg's ski slopes beckon winter sports lovers

Photo Source: Facebook/ Mudasir Ali

Senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali is no more

The board also elected Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum-managing director – News24 Broadcast India Ltd, as the vice president and M K Anand, managing director & chief executive officer – Times Network – Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBA for the year 2020-2021. Sharma was first elected as NBA president in 2014-15 and has since been heading the organisation barring 2016-17.

Related News