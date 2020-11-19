Rajat Sharma re-elected as president NBA

The News Broadcasters Association on Thursday elected India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as the president for another term in 2020-21, a statement issued by the media body said.

At the NBA board meeting, the members unanimously asked Sharma, the chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV, to continue as the president.

The board also elected Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum-managing director – News24 Broadcast India Ltd, as the vice president and M K Anand, managing director & chief executive officer – Times Network – Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBA for the year 2020-2021. Sharma was first elected as NBA president in 2014-15 and has since been heading the organisation barring 2016-17.