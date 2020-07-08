Rajnath to unveil 6 critical bridges in JK

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil six critical bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, sources said.

The Defence Minister will unveil four bridges in Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura area constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore. “All bridges are around 300 to 100 metres approximately,” said a senior Defence Ministry officer.

On Tuesday, Singh held a review meeting with Border Roads Origination (BRO) officials to discuss the improvement of infrastructure near Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control with Pakistan. The review meeting took place amid the ongoing border tension with China. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with DG BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block today,” the Ministry of Defence said.