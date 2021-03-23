Rajya Sabha returns Appropriation Bills for J&K

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned appropriation bills for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry for the financial year 2021-22.

The bills authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of the two union territories for the services of the financial year 2021-22 in their respective jurisdictions. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021, the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021, and the Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021, were considered and returned by the Upper House of Parliament.

These bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha. Both the appropriation and the finance bills are classified as money bills which do not require explicit consent of Rajya Sabha. The Upper House only discusses the bill and returns them.