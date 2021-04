The Ayodhya administration has decided to call off the ‘Ram Navmi Mela’ on April 21, which attracts a huge gathering of pilgrims on the last day of Navratri.

Ayodhya’s borders will be sealed and nobody, including seers from Haridwar Kumbh, will be allowed entry.

Hundreds of seers were scheduled to come to Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Ram Navmi. The district administration has directed devotees to celebrate Ram Navmi at home and curtailed pilgrim presence at temples.