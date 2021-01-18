Ram Temple construction|Congress leader Digvijaya writes to PM, encloses Rs 1.11 lakh cheque

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister NarendraModi on the exclusion of “main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma” in the Ram Temple trust and also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 claiming he was unaware about where to send donations for the construction of the temple.

In the letter, Singh also said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had launched a 44-day drive to seek funds for the temple construction but a lot of unknown people were also involved in the effort, including some with “sticks and swords”.

“We have all welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I have objection to the non-inclusion of any main Shankracharya of Sanatan Dharma in the body,” he said in the letter.

“As I am not aware of where to donate money and in which bank account, therefore, I am enclosing a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 with a hope that you (PM Modi) will get it deposited in an appropriate account,” he further wrote.

Singh said the VHP had earlier carried out fund drives for the Ram temple construction, and asked the prime minister to “force” the outfit to make its accounts public.