national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Bhopal,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 1:10 AM

Ram Temple construction|Congress leader Digvijaya writes to PM, encloses Rs 1.11 lakh cheque

Press Trust of India
Bhopal,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 1:10 AM
Representational Photo. Source: Wikipedia /Haddid Uddin
Representational Photo. Source: Wikipedia /Haddid Uddin

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister NarendraModi on the exclusion of “main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma” in the Ram Temple trust and also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 claiming he was unaware about where to send donations for the construction of the temple.

In the letter, Singh also said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had launched a 44-day drive to seek funds for the temple construction but a lot of unknown people were also involved in the effort, including some with “sticks and swords”.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Non-availability of essentials creating crisis-like situation in Kashmir: NC

Mehbooba condoles demise of former minister Sardar Rafiq Hussain

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Patiala Stabbing|J&K Students Association thanks Punjab CM, his advisor for intervention

“We have all welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I have objection to the non-inclusion of any main Shankracharya of Sanatan Dharma in the body,” he said in the letter.

“As I am not aware of where to donate money and in which bank account, therefore, I am enclosing a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 with a hope that you (PM Modi) will get it deposited in an appropriate account,” he further wrote.

Singh said the VHP had earlier carried out fund drives for the Ram temple construction, and asked the prime minister to “force” the outfit to make its accounts public.

Related News