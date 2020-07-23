Record number of multinationals conduct virtual recruitment drives at CU

Chandigarh University has registered record number of multinationals conducting virtual recruitment drives during lockdown.

In a statement, spokesperson of CU said that its engineering students bagged recorded 35 LPA package during campus placements 2020

“The placements of passing-out batch 2020 have bucked the fears of slowdown in campus recruitments due to global pandemic and lockdown situation prevailing in the country. Continuing its success story in Campus Placements, Chandigarh University saw 119 MNCs conducting virtual recruitment drives during lockdown phase which has turned-out to be a national record,” Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu and Vice-President, Corporate Relations, Prof. Himani Sood said during a media interaction at University Campus.

Giving details about the Campus placements for its students during lockdown, Satnam Sandhu said, “with 119 Multinationals which includes 57 new recruiters conducting Virtual Placement Drives during lockdown phase, the total number of recruiters for 2020 batch has touched 691 companies which is 30% more than last year while the number of offers has registered a growth of 40% and touched a whopping figure of 6617”.