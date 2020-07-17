Record single-day surge of nearly 35k COVID cases in India

With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

A total of 22,942 people recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756, while there are 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases presently.

“Thus, around 63.33 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and just 59 days more to go past the nine-lakh mark.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the cases increased by more than 28,000.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,30,72,718 samples have been tested up to July 16 with 3,33,228 samples being tested on Thursday.

India ranks 106th with 658 cases per million. Cases per million population in India are 4 to 8 times less than European countries.

COVID-19 cases per million in Russia and US are 8 and 16 times respectively the corresponding figure in India, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control till July 15, the ministry said in a tweet. Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab.