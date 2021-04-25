Registration must for people between 18-45 yrs to get vaccine

Getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, official sources said on Sunday.

Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they said.

As India witnesses a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1. Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same