Religious teachers commissioned as JCOs at Pune

A batch of 31 recruits was appointed as Religious Teachers (RTs) in the rank of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) on Tuesday. A colorful Passing Out Parade (POP) was also held on the occasion at the Institute of National Integration (INI), Pune.

Commandant of Institute Brigadier Hardeep Singh Dhodi reviewed the parade and awarded General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command and INI Commandant’s Silver Medal to Naib Subedar Puneet Bhargav of Raj Rif Regtl Centre and Gold Medal to Naib Subedar Gurnarender Singh of BEG & Centre, Pune, respectively, who distinguished themselves in respective facets of intense training.

The Commandant congratulated the newly commissioned JCOs and their parents, for successful completion of training incorporating subjects related to National Integration, Behaviour & Social Science, including spiritualism, yoga, psychological counselling and stress management.

The RTs from the INI are ready to perform assigned duties of ‘Dharam Yodhaa’ and also shoulder additional responsibilities of psychological counsellors and mental health mentor for troops deployed across varied and harsh terrains along northern and eastern borders.

The RTs in the Indian Army play a prominent role towards building up of morale, motivation amongst troops and their families. They serve as a catalyst toward unit cohesion, thus contributing to battle winning ethos prevailing in units. Their primary role is to instill unity and create an ethos of secularism in the Armed Force.