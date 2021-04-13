Remdesivir meant for hospitalised patients: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said doctors should ensure “rational and judicious” use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

At a weekly press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said, “Remdesivir is to be used only in those who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. That is the precondition.

“There is no question of its use in the home setting and for mild cases, and it is not to be procured from chemist shops.” The Union health ministry in its ‘Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19’ has recommended the use of Remdesivir in patients in the moderate stages of the illness.

The drug has been included as an “investigational therapy” and recommended only for restricted emergency use purposes.

As the shortage of Remdesivir was reported in some areas, its export was banned and the medicine is available in plenty, Paul said, adding that “queuing outside chemist shops to procure Remdesivir is creating distortions”. “We appeal to physicians to ensure rational, correct and judicious use of Remdesivir in hospitalised patients,” he said.