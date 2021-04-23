national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:26 PM

Remdesivir production will be up to 74 lakh units/month by May: MHA

The Union home ministry said several steps have been taken to augment the production and supply of Remdesivir injections from 38.80 lakh units per month to 74 lakh units per month by early next month, and asked the states to ensure its seamless supply and transport.

Remdesivir injection is used for treating COVID-19 patients and is currently in scarcity in the country.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories (UTs), also conveyed that there will be interim allocation and supply of the life-saving injection to the states/UTs from April 21 to April 30.

“The supply of Remdesivir injection and imported drug Toclizumab is under severe constraint due to sharp increase in demand. Several steps have been taken to augment the production capacity of the seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir injection in the country from 38.80 lakh units per month to 74 lakh units per month by early May 2021,” the letter said.

The home secretary also said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Department of Pharmaceutical (DoP) have communicated to the states/UTs about an interim allocation, from April 21 to April 30, for supply of Remdesivir by all the licensed domestic manufacturers.

“In view of the above, I would urge you to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities concerned to take all measures for compliance with the above allocation and subsequent allocations to be made by MoHFW and DOP in a smooth and timely manner to ensure seamless supply and transport of Remdesivir to States/UTs concerned,” he said. “I would also request you to personally monitor the supply of essential medicines required under COVID Treatment Protocol in your UT and appoint Nodal Officers who will be responsible for un-restricted and timely movement of Remdesivir within their UT as per allocation made by MoHFW,” he added

