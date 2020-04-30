national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 11:01 PM

Right to access internet not fundamental right: JK Govt in SC

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 11:01 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Right to access internet is not a fundamental right and the state can curtail the freedom of speech and the right to trade through internet, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the Supreme Court while opposing restoration of 4G services in the union territory.

The administration told the apex court that a very reasonable quantum of restrictions have been imposed by reducing the speed of internet to protect the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

“It is submitted that the right to access internet is not a fundamental right and thus the type and breadth of access for exercising the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) and/or to carry on any trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India through the medium of internet can be curtailed,” an affidavit filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by Foundation for Media Professionals seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the union territory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration told the apex court that contentions raised by the petitioners in respect of an alleged deprivation of access to education, healthcare facilities and to justice itself with 2G internet speed are incorrect and it is taking all possible steps to ensure that minimum impact of COVID-19 situation is felt.

The increase in internet speed is verily apprehended to lead to swift uploading and posting of provocative videos and other heavy data files, the affidavit said. “High speed internet services (4G) decrease the time of circulation of various photographs, videos, propaganda audios, and hence enable the associated content to go viral, with the reaction time of law enforcement agencies to such situations decreasing.

