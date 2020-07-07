Rise of 22,252 COVID cases in India

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday with a single day rise of 22,252 cases, while the death toll climbed to 20,160 with 467 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

However, a PTI tally showed India’s COVID-19 caseload at 7,34,647 and the death toll at 20,620. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by respective states and union territories.

The Union health ministry said India’s recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million. It credited the states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of the coronavirus cases.

India has 315.8 recovered cases per million, while the active cases per million in the country is at a “low level” of 186.3, the ministry said in a statement.

During a virtual interaction with his Swedish counterpart, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan stated that India’s preemptive, proactive and graded approach ensured a plateaued graph of COVID-19 cases and a significant number of unoccupied beds in the health facilities at any point of time.

Vardhan made the remarks in his conversation with Swedish Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Lena Hallengren, who had called upon him virtually to discuss cooperation in the field of health and medicine, according to a ministry statement.

Elaborating on the lessons India learned while handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Vardhan,said, “India has a recovery rate of more than 61 per cent and a mortality of as low as 2.78 per cent in spite of being a country of 1.35 billion.”

Also, 2.5 lakh people are being tested every day. From a single lab four months back, the country now has more than 1,100 labs to diagnose COVID-19, he said.