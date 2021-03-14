Rizvi faces fury for his SC PIL

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who filed a PIL in the Supreme Court, seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran, has landed in the eye of a severe storm within his community.

General secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind and well-known Shia cleric, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah and Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday not only condemned Rizvi’s move but also demanded his arrest for attempting breach of peace and blasphemy.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad said, “Rizvi should be arrested immediately for rabble rousing. He is an agent of anti-Muslim forces and since the CBI is investigating corruption in the Waqf Board, he is going out of his way to cling to support.”

Meanwhile, the Imam of Teeley Wali Masjid, Maulana Fazle Mannan and Kalbe Sibtain Noori issued a Fatwa against Rizvi.

Condemning Rizvi’s petition, members of the two factions dismissed Rizvi from Islam and the society.

“Rizvi is an Israeli agent who only works on creating a rift in the peace and unity of society,” said Maulana Fazle Mannan Rahmani Nadwi, a well-known Sunni cleric.

Maulana Kalbe Sibtain Noori, a Shia cleric, said, “This is not the first time Rizvi has played with religious sentiments. He is not part of the society as he only maligns its setup.”

“If the government does not arrest him, it will be clear that it wants chaos and rioting. Rizvi is neither a Shia nor a Muslim,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslims burnt Rizvi’s effigy on Saturday and staged a demonstration outside his house in Kashmiri Mohalla.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said that the court should dispose of Rizvi’s petition which has hurt the Muslims across the world. “Allah has taken responsibility of his Holy book and said that not even a letter or punctuation in it will change till ‘Qayamat’. Strict legal action be taken against him and the government should immediately arrest him for breach of peace,” he said.