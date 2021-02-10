Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), Modi said two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in the times to come — “health of our people and health of our planet, both of which are interlinked”.

“The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking about the bigger and long-term picture,” he said.

The remarks at the Summit, which brings together a wide range of experts to discuss ways to mitigate climate change, come amid a continuing tug of war between developed and developing countries on who needs to do more to save the environment by reducing emissions.

Noting that the sad reality is that environmental changes and natural disasters impact the poor the most, Modi said climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion for the poorest.