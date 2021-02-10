national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:09 AM

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:09 AM
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB
File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), Modi said two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in the times to come — “health of our people and health of our planet, both of which are interlinked”.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

“The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking about the bigger and long-term picture,” he said.

The remarks at the Summit, which brings together a wide range of experts to discuss ways to mitigate climate change, come amid a continuing tug of war between developed and developing countries on who needs to do more to save the environment by reducing emissions.

Noting that the sad reality is that environmental changes and natural disasters impact the poor the most, Modi said climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion for the poorest.

Related News