Royal Enfield reopens retail networks

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250-750cc), has reopened and resumed operations at more than 90% of its retail network across India.

According to statement, the company’s facilities, offices and stores across the country remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020. Since May 6, the company has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner.

“As of today, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service. While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines.”