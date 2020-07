The government on Wednesday approved setting up an agri-infra fund with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to provide financial support to agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for infrastructure and logistics facilities.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agri-infra fund was part of the over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis.