February 15, 2021

Rs 5 lakh each for kin of 39 journalists who died of COVID

The Centre on Monday approved the proposal of the Press Information Bureau’s journalist welfare committee to provide as financial relief Rs 5 lakh each to families of 39 journalists who died due to the coronavirus, a panel member said.

The Narendra Modi government has earmarked an additional fund for this purpose for the Journalist Welfare Committee (JWC), and journalists from across India will be covered under the scheme, the member said.

In its meeting, the JWC decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the family members of 39 deceased journalists. The JWC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare. Additional Secretary Neerja Shekhar, Joint Secretary Shri Vikram Sahay and Press Information Bureau (PIB) Principle DG K S Dhatwalia were also present at the meeting. Family members of journalists who have died while on duty can also apply for financial aid. The PIB has given a link on its website where a journalist or his family members can write to the government for help.

