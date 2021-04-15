RSS calls for return of KPs to their homeland

In a hard-hitting address to the global Kashmiri Pandit community on the auspicious occasion of Navreh celebrations, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale blamed the militants responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland.

Stating that India is at a historic crossroad given the positive change that is sweeping Kashmir, Hosabale endorsed the Kashmiri Pandit community’s mission to return to the Valley by next Navreh. The final solution should be that no Kashmiri Pandits suffer again, he said.

Hosabale was scathing in his criticism that Kashmir’s ‘Sanskritik’ civilisation could not be relegated to a museum or into books or Bollywood films. It has to be present in the Kashmiri society, in the households, and in the daily way of life, he said.

Hosabale also named the temples of Khir Bhavani, Martand and Avantipura as urgently needing repair and revival. Utpal Kaul, the India coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, said, “Hosabale’s highly motivating speech and commitment to the Kashmiri Pandits’ cause is consistent with their long-term support. M.S. Golwalkar played a key role in convincing the Maharaja to accede to India. During the horror of 1990, RSS gave humanitarian aid and support to the beleaguered community.”